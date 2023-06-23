Poo transplant: Experts trial new treatment for liver disease
Experts in the UK are looking at a new poo treatment to help people with liver problems.
As part of the trial, 300 patients across the country will be given pills filled with dried poo from healthy donors.
The capsules do not smell or taste of poo and will be given to the patients every three months over a two year period.
Researchers hope it will improve levels of good bacteria in the patients who take the pills.
How might the poo transplant help patients?
Experts from King's College London, who are behind the new trial, hope it will improve the gut health of those with liver problems.
When people talk about the gut, they're often referring to the stomach.
However, the gut, also known as the gastrointestinal or digestive tract, is actually a long tube that runs all the way from the mouth to where human waste eventually leaves the body.
The gut has a very important job. It helps process the food we eat which passes through a number of different organs, including our throats, stomachs, small and large intestines.
Every human being has trillions of microbes living in their gut, most of which are found in the large intestine.
These are known as gut microbiome and are made up of bacteria, fungi, viruses and other types of microorganisms.
Gut microbiome play a key role when it comes to health. They help digest food and absorb nutrients which are good for the body.
Researchers think the poo treatment could help patients by replacing the "unfriendly" bacteria found in damaged livers with bacteria donated from a healthy person.