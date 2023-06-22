Link to newsround

Alex Scott narrates short Disney film to get more girls playing football

characters-from-animation.PA Media
The short animation tells the story of Ella, a young girl with a passion for football

Former England footballer and TV presenter Alex Scott is the narrator for a new animated Disney short film which encourages young girls to give football a go.

It comes ahead of the Fifa Women's World Cup which takes place in Australia and New Zealand next month.

Called 'Ella: A Modern Day Fairytale', the film is a unique take on the classic tale of Cinderella.

The short film, which is a collaboration between England Football and Disney, aims to show "football is for everyone" and to inspire girls to try it out - either at school or at a local club.

Want more on girls and football?

Lionesses on Euros win: 'We wanted more girls to play football'

New plan for more girls' football in schools

FA announce new plans for girls' football in England

Alex Scott narrates the new film

The film tells the story of primary school pupil Ella who follows her passion to play football, while overcoming barriers along the way.

Ella receives some much needed help from her three Lioness Godmothers - England Women stars Leah Williamson, Lucy Bronze and Lauren James - who have all been animated for the film.

Ella ends up achieving her goal of joining her local team.

PA Media
Ella gets help from from her three Lioness Godmothers - England Women stars Leah Williamson, Lucy Bronze and Lauren James

The animation also shines a light on the Disney-inspired Shooting Stars programme, which supports primary school-aged girls to develop movement, listening and speaking skills, teamwork and confidence through sport and storytelling.

Since launching in 2019, the programme has seen more than 70,000 girls take part across 3,600 schools in the UK.

The Football Association's head of development Louise Gear, said the new film "highlights the barriers that many girls face when trying to play football, and ahead of a huge summer for women's and girls' football we hope this not only inspires more girls to have the courage to play, but changes perceptions in the playground".

Free copies of the film will be given to primary schools across the country from September.

PA Media
The animation aims to encourage more girls to try out football

More on this story