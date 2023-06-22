Sports day: What are you doing at your school?
Summer is here and the school year is quickly drawing to an end which means one thing - sports day season is here!
Sports day is a time when pupils right across the UK take part in lots of fun events, including egg and spoon races, relays, sack races, tug of war and so much more.
It's an opportunity to have fun with friends and there are usually lots of chances to get your hands on a medal or prize in the process.
Sports days are great fun and we want to know - what are you doing at your school? Are you all about the traditional activities, or will be getting involved in more unique sports at your school?
Whatever the case, we want to hear from YOU!
Why not leave us a comment, and you can also have your say on what the best sports day event is in our vote below.
