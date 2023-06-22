Women's Ashes 2023: Everything you need to know about the cricket tournament
After the England men's cricket team kicked off their campaign last week, it's now the women's turn to showcase one of sport's greatest rivalries!
All eyes will be on Trent Bridge in Nottingham for the next five days as the Women's Ashes Test match gets underway between England and Australia.
The two countries take turns to host the competition and this time around, it's being held in England with the women's matches taking place in venues around the country including Birmingham, London, Southampton and Taunton.
But, what can we expect and who should we be looking out for? Here's everything you need to know about this year's tournament...
What is the Women's Ashes?
The Ashes series is one of the biggest cricket competitions in the world and one of the longest-running rivalries in sport.
The first women's Test series between England and Australia was played in 1934-35, which England won.
However, the contest was not officially called 'the Women's Ashes' until 1998, when a miniature bat was burned before the first Test at Lord's, and the ashes were placed inside a cricket ball to make a trophy.
In 2013, a new Women's Ashes trophy was produced, with the original trophy mounted in the centre of a larger frame.
When are the Women's Ashes taking place?
The Women's series is a multi-format contest, made up of a mix of cricket matches - one five-day Test match, three One Day Internationals (50-over matches) and three Twenty20 matches as well.
The first Test match got underway today at Nottingham's Trent Bridge stadium and is set to last until Monday 26 June.
Three T20 matches will then follow in July in Birmingham and London.
Finally three One Day Internationals take place in Bristol, Southampton and Taunton with the Ashes series concluding on July 18.
Who are the holders?
Australia are the current holders of the men's and women's Ashes after winning the most recent 2021/22 series which took place in Australia.
The last time England won the women's Ashes series was nine years ago, during the 2013-14 tour.
In total 24 series have taken place - with Australia winning ten, England six and eight have ending up being a draw.
Who are the favourites?
With the series taking place on home soil, England will be hoping home advantage will help them win back the Ashes.
However, it's set to be a close contest.
Australia are the current ODI and T20 World Cup champions and are the top team in both world rankings.
England were runners-up behind Australia in last year's ICC Women's Cricket World Cup and are second in both ODI and T20 world rankings so it could be a very close series!
In addition, Australia captain Meg Lanning has been ruled out of the summer's Women's Ashes tour due to medical reasons - could her absence make a difference to the series?
Record-breaking crowds expected
More than 80,000 tickets have been snapped up for this summer's Women's Ashes series across the seven venues.
That's more than double the amount of tickets sold for the last Women's Ashes in the UK in 2019.
England cricketer Nat Sciver-Brunt says she is looking forward to playing in front of a record crowd.
She explained: "It will feel different because there will be more people there, hopefully making more noise and supporting us.
"That will help, giving energy when we might need a little boost, or riding the wave when things are going well.
Nat added: "That's where we want to be, we want to play in front of big crowds, use that noise, energy and pressure and turn it into a positive."
Players to watch at this year's Women's Ashes
England have a number of standout players in their squad.
They include experienced captain Heather Knight and spinner Sophie Ecclestone who is ranked as the world's best bowler in both ODI and T20 cricket.
Other key players include all-rounder Nat Sciver-Brunt, widely considered to be one of England's greatest batting threats.
Elsewhere, 22-year-old bowler Lauren Filer will make her England debut, with head coach Jon Lewis full of praise for her, saying she is a "genuine wicket-taking threat" which "could impact a Test match at any point in the game".
For Australia - with Meg Lanning ruled out of the Ashes on medical grounds, Alyssa Healy will captain the women's team for this summer's series.
Australia have a strong batting line-up which includes Beth Mooney and Tahlia McGrath who sit at the top of the ODI and T20 batting rankings respectively.
Australia also have a number of younger talented members of the squad including 20-year-old batter Phoebe Litchfield and fast bowler Darcie Brown.
