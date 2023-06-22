Over 600,00 children missing out on swimming lessons due to teacher shortages, says new research
Lots of children in England could be missing out on learning how to swim because there aren't enough swimming teachers, according to new findings from Swim England and the Swimming Teachers' Association (STA).
The organisations are the two leading providers of learn to swim programmes in the country and currently operate across more than 2,200 sites.
The research found that 65% of learn to swim providers aren't able to grow their programmes because of the swimming teacher shortage.
Of the 73,000 roles available across, almost 12,000 are vacant. The lack of teachers has been linked to the coronavirus pandemic.
With the demand for swimming lessons going up, it means more than 660,000 children could be missing out Swim England and the STA say.
"The sector has always been in need of more swimming teachers, but the pandemic exasperated the issue," said Swim England's Business Engagement Director and Institute of Swimming Managing Director Rebecca Cox.
"Many people changed roles due to the closure of swimming pools during that time and haven't returned to their roles as swimming teachers."
Despite many swimming teachers switching careers during the pandemic, Swim England research from 2022 showed 96% of swimming teachers in the UK love their job and helping children develop an important life skill.
What's being done to boost swimming teacher numbers?
Swim England and the STA have recently teamed up to launch a national campaign to raise awareness on the swimming teacher shortage and encourage more people to consider entering the profession.
"We will continue to work to make the routes into teaching more accessible and inviting so that those who have changed careers will consider returning, and many more will look at teaching swimming as a viable career option," Rebecca Cox said.
