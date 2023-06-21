Drone photo awards 2023: Check out this year's winning shots

Drone photo awards 2023: Check out this year's winning shotsPublished35 minutes agoImage source, Ignacio Medem / Drone Photo Awards 2023Image caption, This photo won the "abstract" category. It's the Colorado River basin from above, showing the impact of drought on the land. The picture is titled "The Exhausted Lungs of Earth"Image source, Sebastian Piórek / Drone Photo Awards 2023Image caption, This picture won in the urban category. It shows a playground in Poland, and you can see sun shining in from the top.Image source, Simon Heather / Drone Photo Awards 2023Image caption, Next up, the winner of the people category. This one is called "Beach Bliss", and shows people relaxing in the sand in Cascais, in Portugal.Image source, Thomas Vijayan / Drone Photo Awards 2023Image caption, This is the Austfonna ice cap in Svalbard. The photographer said he had to get there by ship, and noticed the ice cap was melting earlier than usual this year.Image source, Dhanu Paran / Drone Photo Awards 2023Image caption, Shhh... this elephant is snoozing! Dhanu Parad called this picture "Sleeping Giant", and you can see why.Image source, David Machet / Drone Photo Awards 2023Image caption, This is the winner of the sports category. It shows Nathan Paulin, a famous tightrope walker, traversing across a 200m long "highline" 2460 metres in the mountains.Image source, Or Adar / Drone Photo Awards 2023Image caption, This was the winning picture, by Or Adar. It shows a protest in Israel from above.More on this storyAmazing wildlife pics highlight endangered animalsPublished11 AprilPurple power! Northern Lights dazzle across the UKPublished25 AprilWhat is Manhattanhenge?Published31 May