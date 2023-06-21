Link to newsround

Drone photo awards 2023: Check out this year's winning shots

Photo of river basin, looking like lungs with small rivers oozing outIgnacio Medem / Drone Photo Awards 2023
This photo won the "abstract" category. It's the Colorado River basin from above, showing the impact of drought on the land. The picture is titled "The Exhausted Lungs of Earth"
Playground from aboveSebastian Piórek / Drone Photo Awards 2023
This picture won in the urban category. It shows a playground in Poland, and you can see sun shining in from the top.
Simon Heather / Drone Photo Awards 2023
Next up, the winner of the people category. This one is called "Beach Bliss", and shows people relaxing in the sand in Cascais, in Portugal.
Thomas Vijayan / Drone Photo Awards 2023
This is the Austfonna ice cap in Svalbard. The photographer said he had to get there by ship, and noticed the ice cap was melting earlier than usual this year.
Dhanu Paran / Drone Photo Awards 2023
Shhh... this elephant is snoozing! Dhanu Parad called this picture "Sleeping Giant", and you can see why.
David Machet / Drone Photo Awards 2023
This is the winner of the sports category. It shows Nathan Paulin, a famous tightrope walker, traversing across a 200m long "highline" 2460 metres in the mountains.
Or Adar / Drone Photo Awards 2023
This was the winning picture, by Or Adar. It shows a protest in Israel from above.

