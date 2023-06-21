In Pictures: Hindu festival Rath Yatra celebrated in India and UK

In Pictures: Hindu festival Rath Yatra celebrated in India and UKPublished35 minutes agoImage source, ReutersImage caption, As part of Rath Yatra, the chariot or Rath of Hindu god Lord Jagannath is pulled by worshippers and travels between temples. The Ahmedabad Rath Yatra is the third largest Rath Yatra festival after the ones in Puri and Kolkata in IndiaImage source, Piyal Adhikary/EPA-EFE/Rex/ShutterstockImage caption, Decorating the chariots is painstaking work but worshippers take great pleasure in greeting the brightly coloured RathsImage source, EPA-EFE/REX/ShutterstockImage caption, Here the chariot bearing Lord Jagannath is shown in Kolkata, Eastern India. Thousands accompany the chariots and make offerings at the templeImage source, ReutersImage caption, It's not just people who get involved either, elephants can take part in the colourful procession tooImage caption, Although the main festival is held in India other parts of the world celebrate too. This year Swindon in Wiltshire held its first Rath Yatra. It has previously been held in Bristol and Reading tooImage source, ReutersImage caption, This worshipper is attending the festival in Ahmedabad and has the Hindu gods, Lord Jagannath, his brother Balabhadra and sister Subhadra painted on her face for the occasionImage caption, Here they are again, this time riding in a chariot through SwindonImage source, EPA-EFE/REX/ShutterstockImage caption, As well as the chariots there can be other activities like this holy dance at the Chariot Journey Festival, in Kolkata, Eastern India