In Pictures: Hindu festival Rath Yatra celebrated in India and UK

Hindu devotees pull the "Rath", or the chariot of Lord Jagannath, during the annual Rath Yatra, or chariot procession, in Ahmedabad, India.Reuters
As part of Rath Yatra, the chariot or Rath of Hindu god Lord Jagannath is pulled by worshippers and travels between temples. The Ahmedabad Rath Yatra is the third largest Rath Yatra festival after the ones in Puri and Kolkata in India
Worshippers greet a holy chariot during the chariot festivalPiyal Adhikary/EPA-EFE/Rex/Shutterstock
Decorating the chariots is painstaking work but worshippers take great pleasure in greeting the brightly coloured Raths
Here the chariot bearing Lord Jagannath is shown in Kolkata, Eastern India. Thousands accompany the chariots and make offerings at the temple
It's not just people who get involved either, elephants can take part in the colourful procession too
Although the main festival is held in India other parts of the world celebrate too. This year Swindon in Wiltshire held its first Rath Yatra. It has previously been held in Bristol and Reading too
This worshipper is attending the festival in Ahmedabad and has the Hindu gods, Lord Jagannath, his brother Balabhadra and sister Subhadra painted on her face for the occasion
Here they are again, this time riding in a chariot through Swindon
As well as the chariots there can be other activities like this holy dance at the Chariot Journey Festival, in Kolkata, Eastern India