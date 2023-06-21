Estonia votes to legalise same-sex marriage
- Published
- comments
Estonia has become the first country in central Europe to legalise same-sex marriage.
The country's 101-seat parliament approved the law on Tuesday, with 55 votes in favour of the change and 34 against.
The law will allow gay and lesbian couples to get married officially and comes into effect on 1 January 2024.
Same-sex marriage is legal in 19 European countries including Switzerland, Spain, France, Germany and the UK, and Estonia will bring that tally up to 20.
However, same-sex marriage hasn't been legalised in many of the central European countries which used to be governed under something called communist rule.
"My message [to central Europe] is that it's a difficult fight, but marriage and love is something that you have to promote," Estonia's prime minister Kaja Kallas said.
"We have developed a lot in those 30 years, since we have freed ourselves from the [Soviet] occupation. We are equals among same-value countries," she added.
European countries where same-sex marriage is legal:
- Andorra
- Austria
- Belgium
- Denmark
- Finland
- France
- Germany
- Iceland
- Ireland
- Luxembourg
- Malta
- Netherlands
- Norway
- Portugal
- Slovenia
- Spain
- Sweden
- Switzerland
- United Kingdom
Some 53% of the population in Estonia support same-sex marriage, according to a recent poll by the country's Centre for Human Rights.
An earlier poll carried out in 2021 found 46% of people were in support of same-sex marriage compared to just 34% who were in favour of it in 2012.
However, nearly 40% of Estonians are still not in support of same-sex marriage according to the 2023 poll results.
The government says gay people in Estonia tend be more careful and discreet about their identity, and that half have experienced harassment recently.
Latvia and Lithuania, the two other countries along with Estonia that make up the Baltic states, have been much slower in introducing laws around same-sex partnerships compared to most countries in Western Europe.
Both Latvia and Lithuania have same-sex partnership bills going through their parliaments which have not been approved yet.