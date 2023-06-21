Runaway tortoise takes a mile-long journey through town
- Published
- comments
A 60-year-old tortoise has been found safe after it went on a mile-long journey through its local town.
Tommy, who's owners live in Selkirk in Scotland, made his way across at least three busy roads, through a town centre and over a footbridge.
Thanks to a post on social media, Tommy was recovered and returned home safely.
His owner, Cathryn, is currently putting up a bigger wall around his pen to stop him from escaping again.
Tommy's great escape
Tommy went missing on Sunday evening, when Cathryn realised he was not in his pen.
She posted on social media, asking for people to look for him. The next day, she got a message from someone who had seen him walking outside a nearby nursing home.
The nursing home was on the other end of town, and Tommy would have had to make it safely across several busy streets. He might have even crossed over a footbridge.
How fast can tortoises move?
It's estimated that tortoises can travel one kilometre in around three to four hours.
Humans walk around ten times faster on average.
Cathryn has been looking after Tommy for 40 years, and says he has only tried to escape a couple of times before this summer.
He must have been familiar with the territory - he was found a short walk from his previous breakout locations.
The world's oldest tortoise
Tortoises are known for their long lifespans. Although on average they live to around 60 or 70 years, some tortoises survive for over 100 years.
Jonathon the tortoise is currently over 190 years old. He holds the title for the world's oldest known living land animal.
Although we don't know his exact age, experts reckon he was born way back in 1832.