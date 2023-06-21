Link to newsround

Summer solstice crowds gather at Stonehenge

laughing women at Stonehenge playing drumsPA Media
Some 10,000 people have gathered to welcome the summer solstice at Stonehenge. It happens around the 21 June each year and marks the day with the most amount of daylight, often called the longest day
women in headdresses near to StonehengeReuters
Druids and pagans joined a colourful mix of visitors to celebrate the longest day of the year at the ancient site near Salisbury, Wiltshire
Reuters
The yearly ritual draws many thousands of visitors, from people dressed in their normal clothes, to people with wild and extravagant costumes
Reuters
Lots of instruments are played from tambourines and drums, to guitars and huge horns like this one
Reuters
Horns are popular choices, as are costumes relating to nature and growth
PA Media
Senior druid King Arthur Pendragon conducts a service at Stonehenge on every solstice as the sun comes up
PA Media
One visitor takes a moment to enjoy the warm rays of the sun on what will be the longest day of the year
PA Media
On the solstice, the sun rises behind the entrance to the stone circle, and rays of light are channelled into the centre of the monument
PA Media
Over at the nearby Glastonbury Festival a special art installation has been created to mark the occasion - they call it Car-Henge! Can you see why?