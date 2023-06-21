Summer solstice crowds gather at Stonehenge

Summer solstice crowds gather at StonehengePublished13 minutes agoImage source, PA MediaImage caption, Some 10,000 people have gathered to welcome the summer solstice at Stonehenge. It happens around the 21 June each year and marks the day with the most amount of daylight, often called the longest dayImage source, ReutersImage caption, Druids and pagans joined a colourful mix of visitors to celebrate the longest day of the year at the ancient site near Salisbury, WiltshireImage source, ReutersImage caption, The yearly ritual draws many thousands of visitors, from people dressed in their normal clothes, to people with wild and extravagant costumesImage source, ReutersImage caption, Lots of instruments are played from tambourines and drums, to guitars and huge horns like this oneImage source, ReutersImage caption, Horns are popular choices, as are costumes relating to nature and growthImage source, PA MediaImage caption, Senior druid King Arthur Pendragon conducts a service at Stonehenge on every solstice as the sun comes upImage source, PA MediaImage caption, One visitor takes a moment to enjoy the warm rays of the sun on what will be the longest day of the yearImage source, PA MediaImage caption, On the solstice, the sun rises behind the entrance to the stone circle, and rays of light are channelled into the centre of the monumentImage source, PA MediaImage caption, Over at the nearby Glastonbury Festival a special art installation has been created to mark the occasion - they call it Car-Henge! Can you see why?