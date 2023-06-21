Link to newsround

Prince William makes surprise good luck visit to Lionesses

England team with the Prince of WalesPA Media
The Prince of Wales met with the England Women's team on a visit to the national football centre at St George's Park

The Prince of Wales surprised England's Lionesses with a visit to their training camp on Tuesday.

England's Women are preparing for their World Cup campaign, which kicks off in Australia and New Zealand on 20 July.

Prince William, who is the president of the Football Association (FA), met the team at their training ground in Staffordshire.

It's the first time the team have trained in front of the media ahead of the World Cup.

PA Media
"I really did not expect it so it was a big surprise ... I was a little bit speechless.". Prince William presents England manager Serina Wiegman her honorary CBE.

During the visit he handed England manager Sabrina Wiegman an honorary CBE, which she was awarded in the New Year Honours.

The Dutch coach led the team to victory in last year's Uefa Women's Euro competition last year.

PA Media
The Prince enjoyed a game of table football with England stars Millie Bright, Mary Earps and Rachel Daly, telling them "The sky's the limit"

Chatting with players, the Prince of Wales said: "I can't believe another tournament has come around again. You've set yourself up now and the only way is up.

"What you did for the country last year at the Euros was phenomenal and where you're going to take women's sport, not just football, is incredible."

The tournament kicks off on 20 July and runs until 20 August. Newsround will be there to bring you all the highlights from the competition.

PA Media
The Lionesses are ranked No. 4 in the world.

The Lionesses next match is a warm-up game against Portugal on 1 July before they fly out to Australia.

The team then kick off their World Cup campaign against Haiti on July 22 in Brisbane before facing Denmark and China in Group D.