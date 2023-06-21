Prince William makes surprise good luck visit to Lionesses
- Published
The Prince of Wales surprised England's Lionesses with a visit to their training camp on Tuesday.
England's Women are preparing for their World Cup campaign, which kicks off in Australia and New Zealand on 20 July.
Prince William, who is the president of the Football Association (FA), met the team at their training ground in Staffordshire.
It's the first time the team have trained in front of the media ahead of the World Cup.
During the visit he handed England manager Sabrina Wiegman an honorary CBE, which she was awarded in the New Year Honours.
The Dutch coach led the team to victory in last year's Uefa Women's Euro competition last year.
Chatting with players, the Prince of Wales said: "I can't believe another tournament has come around again. You've set yourself up now and the only way is up.
"What you did for the country last year at the Euros was phenomenal and where you're going to take women's sport, not just football, is incredible."
The tournament kicks off on 20 July and runs until 20 August. Newsround will be there to bring you all the highlights from the competition.
The Lionesses next match is a warm-up game against Portugal on 1 July before they fly out to Australia.
The team then kick off their World Cup campaign against Haiti on July 22 in Brisbane before facing Denmark and China in Group D.