Taylor Swift Era's tour: UK and Europe dates announced
Taylor Swift has announced nine tour dates in the UK for 2024.
Her "Era's Tour" is currently underway in the USA, and she heads to Mexico in August later this summer. She's then going all around the world to South America, Asia, Australia, and then Europe.
The UK dates include stops in Cardiff, Liverpool, Edinburgh and London.
The Era's Tour
Taylor Swift is currently touring around the USA.
The performances have included multiple costume and set changes, and even a moment where it looks like she 'dives' into a pool and comes out in a new outfit - all through stage magic!
Some of the on-stage props included a moss-covered shack, bikes and snowflakes.
How many albums has Taylor Swift released?
She has 10 original studio albums. Two of them have been re-recorded in the past few years.
Her third album, Speak Now, is being re-released in July.
When will Taylor Swift be in the UK?
The UK leg of the international tour starts in Edinburgh, on 7 June 2023. She plays in Edinburgh for two nights, then moves to Liverpool on 14 June for two nights.
There's one night in Cardiff on 18 June, two nights in London on 21 June and then she moves on to the rest of Europe for more touring.
She then returns to London on 16 August for two final nights in Wembley arena.
Taylor Swift's UK tour dates in full:
7 June - BT Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh
8 June - BT Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh
14 June - Anfield Stadium, Liverpool
15 June - Anfield Stadium, Liverpool
18 June - Principality Stadium, Cardiff
21 June - Wembley Stadium, London
16 August - Wembley Stadium, London
17 August - Wembley Stadium, London
