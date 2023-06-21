Link to newsround

Taylor Swift Era's tour: UK and Europe dates announced

Taylor Swift with guitarKevin Winter
Ready For It? Taylor Swift is bringing her huge Era's Tour to the UK

Taylor Swift has announced nine tour dates in the UK for 2024.

Her "Era's Tour" is currently underway in the USA, and she heads to Mexico in August later this summer. She's then going all around the world to South America, Asia, Australia, and then Europe.

The UK dates include stops in Cardiff, Liverpool, Edinburgh and London.

How well do you know Taylor Swift? Try the quiz further down the page!

The Era's Tour

Octavio Jones/TAS23
Do you love Taylor Swift? Let us know in the comments

Taylor Swift is currently touring around the USA.

She kicked the tour off in Arizona in March this year, where she performed 44 songs over three hours.

The performances have included multiple costume and set changes, and even a moment where it looks like she 'dives' into a pool and comes out in a new outfit - all through stage magic!

Some of the on-stage props included a moss-covered shack, bikes and snowflakes.

Kevin Winter
This special moss-covered piano has been used for performances so far

How many albums has Taylor Swift released?

She has 10 original studio albums. Two of them have been re-recorded in the past few years.

Her third album, Speak Now, is being re-released in July.

When will Taylor Swift be in the UK?

The UK leg of the international tour starts in Edinburgh, on 7 June 2023. She plays in Edinburgh for two nights, then moves to Liverpool on 14 June for two nights.

There's one night in Cardiff on 18 June, two nights in London on 21 June and then she moves on to the rest of Europe for more touring.

She then returns to London on 16 August for two final nights in Wembley arena.

Getty Images
She told her social media followers that she "can't wait to see" her fans around the world

Taylor Swift's UK tour dates in full:

If you cannot see the quiz, click here.

