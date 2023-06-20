Four baby 'vampire' deer prepare to move to London Zoo
- Published
- comments
Four baby 'vampire' deer are being looked after before being moved to London Zoo.
They get their name from their small set of fang-looking tusks that they have - but they are mainly known as Chinese water deer.
The baby deer weighed just over 400g when they were born - which is about the same as a can of soft drink.
Chinese water deer are currently listed as vulnerable, and face habitat loss and hunting in the wild.
'Vampire deer'
You might think that name is a bit strange when you look at them, especially with their teddy-bear ears and cute faces.
Chinese water deer have a set of fang-like tusks in their mouths, which gives them the vampire name.
They usually grow to around half a metre tall at the shoulder, and fully grown bucks weigh between 11 and 18kg.
The babies that have just been born measured around 12cm tall at the moment.
Why are there Chinese water deer in the UK?
Chinese water deer aren't native to the UK, which means they aren't from here originally. They were brought to England in the 19th and early twentieth centuries, from China and Korea.
The deer live in the wild in the East of England, and the British Deer Society says they are usually found in wetter areas like near lakes and rivers.
The new fawns - which is the term for baby deer - that have just been born are being looked after in a special conservation centre by zookeepers to keep them safe from predators.
When they are big enough to look after themselves, they will be moved to London Zoo.
London Zookeeper Gracie Gee says the deer need looking after in the UK, because China's 'vampire' deer population is declining.
"It's important that we care for a strong and genetically diverse population of this important descendent line at both our conservation zoos" she explained.
"If Chinese water deer populations in China continue to decline, London and Whipsnade's herds could be strong contenders for possible reintroduction to help protect the species."