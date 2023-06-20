Fleur East 'excited' to become new co-host of Strictly It Takes Two
- Published
- comments
There's some exciting news for all you Strictly fans.
A sparkling new series filled with the usual glitz and glamour starts in September, and its sister programme Strictly It Takes Two is getting a new host.
Singer and Strictly Come Dancing 2022 finalist Fleur East will join former Strictly pro Janette Manrara as a presenter on the show.
She'll be taking over from the spin-off's former co-presenter Rylan Clark who tweeted "Congrats" and "have the best time xx".
Want more of the latest entertainment news?
Fleur said: "I'm so excited to officially join the Strictly family. I had such an amazing time on the show last year and so cannot wait to be talking to the celebs each week on It Takes Two."
"Being a Strictly fan, I'm excited to get all the behind-the-scenes exclusives on the show. I know exactly what the next lot of celebs will be going through.
"It's an incredibly fun experience, but it's tough. Hopefully, I can offer them a bit of support and a friendly face along the way. I'm so grateful for this opportunity and can't wait to get started."
It will be Janette's third series of presenting the show and Strictly fans will be able to see Fleur and Janette presenting together in the first episode of the new series.
They'll also be hosting multiple shows on their own throughout the series, giving audiences some behind-the-scenes exclusives and encouraging the 2023 batch of Strictly Come Dancing contestants who will hopefully be revealed very soon.