Are new Disney/Pixar films as good as they used to be?
Disney is known for making hosts of family favourite films, movies that have captured the hearts of people all over the world.
However, the performance of the latest film from Pixar, which is owned by Disney, has raised an important question for some - is the film studio losing its sparkle?
Pixar's Elemental disappointed at the box office on its opening weekend, becoming the studio's second-lowest box office debut.
The film tells the story of an unlikely friendship between two elements that wouldn't normally mix and is all about overcoming outward differences.
It follows in the footsteps of some of Pixar's biggest animated movies including the Toy Story franchise, The Incredibles and Finding Nemo.
Elemental took in about $30 million (£23.5m) at US and Canadian box offices in its opening weekend, ranking just ahead of the very first Toy Story which made $29.1m (£22.8m) during its first weekend in 1995, before going on to be a global hit.
For comparison, the most recent Toy Story film brought in about $120.9m (£95m) in its opening weekend, while Incredibles 2 made $182.7m (£143.3m) and Finding Dory $135.1m (£106m).
Things haven't always been plain sailing for Pixar. Lightyear, featuring Chris Evans and Taika Waititi, came out last June and is also one of the studio's less successful films.
So are new Disney films still a hit with the masses? And are people still eager for more Pixar movies?
"I think it's premature to be worrying about the future of Pixar on the basis of one opening weekend in the US, but I would say that Elemental - while very enjoyable - isn't up there with the Pixar greats," film critic and the host of the Girls On Film podcast Anna Smith told Newsround.
"And of course, due to different habits and release strategies during the pandemic, some audiences will now wait for films to come to Disney+ (streaming service).
"I enjoyed it on the big screen, though, and would recommend UK audiences see it on the big screen if the idea appeals. I think the brand is still robust."
