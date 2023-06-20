Euros 2024 Qualifiers: Will England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland qualify?
The latest round of Euro 2024 qualifiers are in full swing and the home nations have been fighting it out in their groups.
Both England and Scotland are top of their groups but Wales and Northern Ireland are struggling after recent defeats.
The top two teams in each of the 10 groups will qualify.
Hosts Germany are automatically through and three more international teams will come from Nations League play-offs.
Scotland take on Georgia on 20 June but the remaining games will be played in September, October and November.
So we won't know the 23 teams that will qualify to join Germany for the European Championships until then.
Let's take a look at how the home nations are doing and if they're in with a chance at making it to the Euros next year.
England v North Macedonia
Gareth Southgate's men beat North Macedonia 7-0 on 19 June night at Old Trafford. So far the England squad have not lost a game, having beaten North Macedonia, Italy, Malta and Ukraine.
We saw epic goals from Harry Kane, Marcus Rashford and Kalvin Phillips last night. And young superstar, 'Starboy 'Bukayo Saka made news after scoring his first ever hat-trick!
Group C
- England - 12 points
- Ukraine - 6 points
- Italy - 3 points
- North Macedonia - 3 points
- Malta - 0 points
On the Three Lions squad are some familiar faces you'd recognise from the World Cup last year and some new faces too.
But five of the squad might just be England's lucky charms. Jack Grealish, Kyle Walker, John Stones, Kalvin Philips and Phil Phoden finished off the treble last week for Man City and they have continued on their winning form.
They're hoping to keep up their 100% winning streak in their next game against Ukraine on 9 September.
Northern Ireland v Kazakhstan
Luck wasn't with the Northern Ireland team who lost 1-0 to Kazakhstan from a late goal in the 88th minute.
To concede the way we do at that stage of the game, it's heart-breaking really
Michael O'Neill, Norther Ireland manager
The team started off strong with a win against San Marino but then lost to Finland, Denmark and now Kazakhstan - slimming their chances of qualifying.
Group H
- Finland - 9 points
- Kazakhstan - 9 points
- Denmark - 7 points
- Slovenia - 7 points
- Northern Ireland - 3 points
- San Marino - 0 points
Wales v Turkey
Wales' chances of qualifying for the Euros took another hit as they lost to Turkey 2-0. They're 4th in their group, having lost to Armenia and drawn against Croatia and beaten Latvia.
Turkey are now top of their group after beating the 10-man Wales team. Wales will need a good game against Latvia in September to be in with a chance of qualifying.
Group D
- Turkey - 9 points
- Armenia - 6 points
- Croatia - 4 points
- Wales - 4 points
- Latvia - 0 points
Scotland v Georgia
Scotland are hoping to keep up their top place, as they host second-place Georgia at Hampden Park.
They've already beaten Cyprus, Spain and had a dramatic last minute win against Norway.
Man City's Norwegian star-striker Erling Haaland left the pitch in the 84th minute confident with Norway 1-0 up.
Not just one, but two last minute goals from Lydon Dykes and Kenny McLean meant Scotland kept up their 100% streak and has kept them in first place in Group A.
Group A
- Scotland - 9 points
- Georgia - 4 points
- Spain - 3 points
- Norway - 1 point
- Cyprus - 0 points