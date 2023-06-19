Why are there concerns about a heatwave in India?
Lots of people are concerned about a current heatwave in India.
The intense heat has had a impact on many people and in three Indian states there have even been reports of deaths, potentially linked to the extreme weather.
The Indian Meteorological Department which monitors the weather in the country, issued a red alert warning for extreme heat in some regions last week, including Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.
In India, a heatwave is when the maximum temperature is above 40C and more than 4.5 degrees above normal.
Authorities in the state of Uttar Pradesh, where temperatures in several parts of the state have ranged between 42C and 47C in the past week, have warned the elderly and people suffering from various health conditions to stay indoors during the daytime.
The situation is believed to have been made worse by ongoing power cuts, which has affected air conditioning, fans and even running water in parts of the country.
Many patients have been affected in the largest hospital in the Ballia district of Uttar Pradesh.
The Indian government hasn't confirmed yet whether the deaths in Uttar Pradesh were the direct result of the weather conditions but officials say they're investigating.
"Deaths have occurred in the district but it is very difficult to say if that happened due to the heat wave," Ravindra Kumar, the top administrative official of the district, said.
"A few of the deaths are related to old age, while some have different reasons. There is no concrete evidence of heat wave behind these deaths."
Heatwaves are common in northern India, especially in May and June, but experts say they have become more intense are more frequent and now last longer.
India's Meteorological Department has warned current "severe heatwave conditions" could continue until 20 June, according to local news reports.