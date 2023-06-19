Meet Devon and Cornwall Police's new crime tackling tractor
There's a new crimefighting tractor on the scene and it's got an epic action-inspired name to match.
It has officially been named Optimus Crime and will be used to help fight rural crime as part of the vehicle squad at Devon and Cornwall Police.
Four-year-old Reuben, who is a big Transformers fan, came up with the winning name, beating more than 500 entries in a naming competition held by the police force.
He said he was inspired by The Transformers film series that features a shape-shifting robot called Optimus Prime.
The tractor was revealed at the Devon County Show.
It will join Dorset Police's tractor which has an equally cool name - Robo Crop.
Optimus Crime and Robo Crop aren't the only unusual names to have come out of competitions, check out these others.
Lord Coldemort the gritter
Lord Coldemort the gritter is one of Scotland's brilliantly named machines helping to clear snow and spread special salt on the roads to protect drivers during the winter months.
Some of the other cool names that came from competitions include Snowcially Distanced, Melter Skelter and You're a Blizzard Harry.
Shropshire Council also allowed residents to help name their machines, and they did not disappoint with some amazing offerings like Gritty McGritface, Gritney Spears, David Plowie and even Usain Salt.
M.A.R.T.I.N. the robot dog
Martin stands for mechanical, artificial, remote, technological, intelligent, ninja - how clever is that?
The robot dog was named by pupils in P6/P7 class at a primary school near Edinburgh in a competition of 39 primary schools in Scotland with more than 1,000 entries.
Parpal Dumplin the sea sponge
Nine-year-old Sylvie from Norfolk won a competition to name a new species of sea sponge.
The unusual creature was first discovered by divers more than a decade ago in a special conservation zone called the chalk beds, off the coast of Norfolk.
Agents of Change, which is part of The Marine Conservation Society, asked pupils to come up with a name for the sea sponge.
Winner Sylvie said it should be called the Parpal Dumplin, best said in a Norfolk accent, because "the sponge is purple and it looks like a dumpling".
The judges said they particularly liked how the spelling gave the sponge a strong connection to Norfolk.