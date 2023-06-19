Alessia Russo set to leave Manchester United
Alessia Russo, Man-U forward and Lioness has confirmed she will be leaving the club.
The 24-year-old football star has been at Manchester United for three years but will leave at the end of her contract this summer.
Man United Women's confirmed she was going and thanked 'Lessi' for all her "efforts in red".
It's not been confirmed where Russo will be off to after her Man-U exit. There's a lot of people guessing she'll be playing in red again, this time for North London's Arsenal.
Who is Alessia Russo?
Alessia, Lessi or Less as she's known, is an England fan-favourite who built up a huge following when the women's England team won the Euro's last year. The striker scored a hat-trick against Latvia in just 11-minutes in 2021- which was one for the Lionesses' record books.
She says on her social media that leaving Manchester United after three years is "the hardest decision" she'll ever have to make.
If I ever picture myself as a little girl I'm wearing a United shirt
Alessia Russo, Twitter
She'll be leaving the Manchester club at the end of the month on a free transfer. It's unknown where is next for her. But Arsenal have made two record-breaking bids for the striker before, which Man-U rejected in the hopes of keeping her.
If the rumours are true, she could be playing for the Gunners soon.
You can catch her in the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand alongside other fan-fave Lioneesses, like Lucy Bronze, Ellie Roebuck and her Man-U bestie Ella Toone. They won't be joined by England's usual captain Leah Williamson who tore her ACL while on the pitch for Arsenal.