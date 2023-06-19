Link to newsround

Ed Sheeran is most played artist in the UK

Singer Ed Sheeran performing at the Platinum Jubilee Pageant, marking the end of the celebrations for the Platinum Jubilee of Queen Elizabeth II, June 5, 2022Reuters
Ed Sheeran's been crowned most listened to artist in the UK for the sixth time in eight years

Ed Sheeran has been named the UK's most played artist of 2022.

It's not the first time he's taken home this crown. He claimed the Phonographic Performance Limited (PPL) title last year, and a whopping five times before that.

And as if that's not enough, he's got two hits in the most played songs of 2022 too - Overpass Graffiti and Shivers.

Dua Lipa is the only artist who's been able to stop Sheeran's winning streak. The popstar from Kosovo took home the title in 2020, leaving Ed with the second place silver.

The competition winner is decided by PPL, a music company, which looks at streaming, radio and broadcast data as well as how many times recorded music has been played in public spaces and performance venues.

The most played artists

Getty Images
Both Dua Lipa and Elton John appeared on the top 10 list

Ed Sheeran topped the list, with Dua Lipa and David Guetta following in second and third place. But don't worry Swifties and Harry Style's fans - they've made the list too. Check it out.

Top 10 most-played artists of 2022

  • 1. Ed Sheeran
  • 2. Dua Lipa
  • 3. David Guetta
  • 4. Harry Styles
  • 5. Elton John
  • 6. George Ezra
  • 7. Coldplay
  • 8. Calvin Harris
  • 9. Becky Hill
  • 10. Taylor Swift

Top 10 most-played songs of 2022

  • 1. Harry Styles - As It Was
  • 2. Lizzo - About Damn Time
  • 3. Jax Jones and MNEK - Where Did You Go?
  • 4. Elton John and Dua Lipa - Cold Heart (Pnau remix)
  • 5. George Ezra - Anyone for You (Tiger Lily)
  • 6. Lost Frequencies and Calum Scott - Where Are You Now
  • 7. George Ezra - Green Green Grass
  • 8. Ed Sheeran - Overpass Graffiti
  • 9. Ed Sheeran - Shivers
  • 10. David Guetta, Becky Hill and Ella Henderson - Crazy What Love Can Do

Who's your most listened to artist? And what's your favourite song from last year? Let us know in the comments.

