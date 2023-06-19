Flood warnings after thunderstorms and rain sweep across UK
Thunderstorms, winds and hail have been sweeping across the UK causing flooding and forcing some events to be cancelled.
There are three flood warnings in North West England and Warwickshire, which means flooding is expected and over 30 flood alerts across England and Scotland.
BBC Weather reporter Matt Taylor said some of the worst storms could produce a month's worth of rain in a few hours.
On Saturday, half a months worth of rain was measured near Sheffield, 35.66mm
The UK has averaged 12 days of rain in June so far, around 77mm, according to reports.
Thunder and lightning happens when it's hot outside, and warm air rises to meet cooler air above it in the atmosphere.
The humid hot weather created the perfect conditions for storms.
The heavy rain stopped play at the Ashes at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Sunday.
A hospital in Rotherham, Yorkshire was also affected when it was flooded on Sunday evening. A video shows water seeping into the waiting area while a member of staff tries to mop it up with paper towels.
The rain and storms have moved north into Scotland, but with the humid hot weather continuing there could be more storms on the way.
And, if you are wondering why sometimes a friend might say they had dry weather while you had storms, BBC Weather's Matt Taylor has the answer:
"Due to the nature of thunderstorms, there could be huge variations in weather conditions over a short distance. Whilst some areas stay dry and humid, others close-by could experience the severe storms with torrential rain, hail and frequent lightning."
