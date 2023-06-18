Rare 3000-year-old sword found in Germany so well-preserved it still shines
A 3000-year-old sword has been dug up by archaeologists in Germany and is so well-preserved it's still shiny.
The bronze blade with an octagonal hilt (which means its handle has eight sides) was discovered in a grave along with other items, in the southern town of Nördlingen.
It's thought to be from the late 14th Century BC, during the Bronze Age.
What's an archaeologist?
- An archaeologist is somebody who studies ancient sites and objects to learn about the past
Bavaria's State Office for Monument Protection (BLfD) says it's in such good condition "it almost still shines".
"The state of preservation is exceptional! A find like this is very rare," said Professor Mathias Pfeil, who is the head of the department.
The BlfD also said the sword would have been very complicated to make, as its handle is fused with the blade.
They think it was a real weapon as opposed to an ornament, but said the grave and other things found in it are still being examined so they can learn more.