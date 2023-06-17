Trooping the Colour: Take a look at King Charles's first birthday parade as King

Trooping the Colour: Take a look at King Charles's first birthday parade as KingPublished1 hour agoImage source, Getty ImagesImage caption, Every June, there is a public celebration of the reigning monarch's official birthday called Trooping the Colour. This was King Charles's first ever Trooping the Colour ceremony as monarch.Image source, ReutersImage caption, His actual birthday is in November, but Trooping the Colour has marked the official birthday of the British monarch for over 260 years. The King himself joined the procession on horseback, as the guards made their way to Buckingham Palace. The last time a reigning monarch rode a horse as part of the celebrations was in 1986.Image source, PA MediaImage caption, It is a very important day - more than 1,400 parading soldiers, 200 horses and 400 musicians take part. Here King Charles is inspecting the soldiers.Image source, PA MediaImage caption, Prince William rode on horseback during the event and gave a salute to his father, the King.Image source, ReutersImage caption, Other members of the Royal Family joined the parade too. Here you can see Queen Camilla, Catherine, Princess of Wales, Princess Charlotte and Prince George on the way in their carriage... but hang on, where is Prince Louis?Image source, PA MediaImage caption, There he is!Image source, PA MediaImage caption, 8,000 people were allocated seats in the stands around the parade square - this is done through a ballot, which at least 250,000 people enter each year.Image source, PA MediaImage caption, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his wife also joined in the celebrations.Image source, PA MediaImage caption, Prince George, the Princess of Wales, Prince Louis, the Prince of Wales, Princess Charlotte, King Charles III, Queen Camilla, the Duke of Edinburgh and the Duchess of Edinburgh stood together on the balcony of Buckingham Palace.More on this storyWhat is Trooping the Colour?Published1 hour ago