Bean crop in Lincolnshire could mean beans on toast will soon be truly British
- Published
- comments
Beans on toast is a British staple, but did you know the beans aren't actually from the UK?
The haricot beans that fill the tins in your cupboards are all grown in and imported from other countries such as the US, Canada, Ethiopia and China.
This is because the weather here in the UK makes it hard for them to grow.
However, some scientists at the University of Warwick have developed a new haricot bean seed that they think will be able to grow here.
They're the result of a 12-year-long project, and can be sown in early May and harvested before mid-September, matching the UK's warmer months.
There's a crop currently growing in Lincolnshire that will hopefully be able to be harvested in August.
A smaller scale trial in 2022 failed due to the summer heatwave, so everyone has high hopes for this one.
"It's the first commercial scale planting of a variety of haricot beans that could end up in a can on everybody's supper table," said Andrew Ward, the farmer growing the beans.
Some health food brands have attempted to market British-grown fava beans as 'baked beans', but they weren't massively popular as they taste different to haricots.