Leigh-Anne Pinnock: Little Mix star has released solo single
Could this be the soundtrack to summer 2023?
Little Mix star Leigh-Anne Pinnock has just released her first ever solo single, and it's already making waves in the charts around the world.
In less than an hour after its release, 'Don't Say Love' was already in the number one spot on UK iTunes.
Talking about the song on social media Leigh-Anne said: "This song is strength, resilience and POWER and I am so proud to finally show it to the world!"
In February 2022 it was announced Leigh-Anne Pinnock had signed a solo deal with major music company, Warner Records.
Leigh-Anne is the second member of Little Mix to go solo after former bandmate Jesy Nelson released her first single, Boyz, in October last year.
It's been no secret that the Little Mix trio have been interested in pursuing solo careers.
The group said they were putting their work together on pause and there's still no sign that they plan to break up.
