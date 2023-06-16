Thank a teacher day 2023: What's the best thing about your teacher?
Teachers do so much for us - they help us achieve incredible things, and work really hard to give their students all the support they need.
In other words, they're pretty great, and this month you have an opportunity to thank them for everything they do.
National Thank a Teacher Day is on Wednesday 21 June, and on it, you can do exactly that - say thank you to your amazing teachers!
And we want to know what you think the best thing is about your teacher - maybe they're really kind, or they spend extra time with you to help you understand tricky topics.
Maybe they're amazing at bringing characters to life when you're reading together as a class - whatever it is, we want you to tell us in the comments!
And if you've got some great photos or videos showing just why your teacher is the best, we want you to send them to us.
Remember please don't use your teacher's full name in your video. Instead please say 'my teacher' or you can use their initial, for example Mr C.
Are you ready to send your stuff?
This uploader is for parents to share videos and pictures with the Newsround team.
Don't Send...
- Personal details
- Anything naughty
- Stuff with other people
- Stuff we didn't ask for
Everything you send has to follow the rules
A parent can also help you upload your videos and pictures here.