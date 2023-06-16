Link to newsround

Thank a teacher day 2023: What's the best thing about your teacher?

thank you teacher doodle in a notebookGetty Images
This month you'll have the perfect opportunity to say thank you for all the hard work your teachers do

Teachers do so much for us - they help us achieve incredible things, and work really hard to give their students all the support they need.

In other words, they're pretty great, and this month you have an opportunity to thank them for everything they do.

National Thank a Teacher Day is on Wednesday 21 June, and on it, you can do exactly that - say thank you to your amazing teachers!

And we want to know what you think the best thing is about your teacher - maybe they're really kind, or they spend extra time with you to help you understand tricky topics.

Getty Images

Maybe they're amazing at bringing characters to life when you're reading together as a class - whatever it is, we want you to tell us in the comments!

