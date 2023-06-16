Planetary parade: How you can see five planets in the sky
It's pretty cool spotting even one planet in the night sky - but how about five?
On Saturday 17 June, Mercury, Uranus, Jupiter, Neptune and Saturn will be close enough together to be seen all at once.
An alignment like this, also known as a planetary parade, happens when the planets in our solar system all reach a similar point in their journey around the Sun, known as their orbit.
Planet spotters will need a pair of binoculars or a telescope to see the full effect but even if you don't have those things you should still be able to see some of the planets.
Read on to find out more.
How can I see the planets?
All five planets will be visible just before sunrise on 17 June.
You'll want to face east and ideally have a good view of the horizon without any obstructions.
Saturn will be the highest in the sky, and Mercury will be the last of them to rise and will be visible for the shortest amount of time.
While you'll need binoculars or a telescope to see Neptune and Uranus as they're much further away, Jupiter and Saturn will be easy to spot with the naked eye.
Mercury will be a bit more difficult to spot as it's really close to the Sun, but if you catch it at just the right time before sunrise, you'll be able to see it without equipment.
