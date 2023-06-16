Roger Smith: Record-breaking British pocket watch sells for £3.8million at auction
- Published
- comments
A yellow gold watch has set a new world record for becoming the most expensive British pocket watch ever to be sold.
The piece, called Pocket Watch Number Two, took five years to build and was created by famous watchmaker Roger Smith.
It was sold at auction in the US city of New York for just over £3.8million.
It beat the previous record of £3.6million which was set four years ago.
What happened?
Experts say the sale represents a "major milestone" for British watchmaking.
Mr Smith worked on the pocket watch from 1992 until 1997.
He creating each component by hand from raw materials at least five times.
As a result of creating Pocket Watch Number Two, Mr Smith went on to become the only apprentice of British watch-making great George Daniels, as Mr Daniels had been so impressed with the craftmanship of the piece.
Mr Smith said the sale had been a "profound moment" for him and that the price was "beyond all expectations".
"Pocket Watch Number Two is the most important watch I have made and, for the watch to have received such interest, has also been very humbling," he added.