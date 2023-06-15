200-year-old medallion celebrating King George III goes up for auction
A gold medallion commissioned by Queen Charlotte more than 200 years ago is up for auction, and is expected to sell for up to £5,000.
The medallion was made to celebrate King George III's recovery from illness, and was given to close friends of the King and Queen in 1789.
It will be displayed to the public in London from 1-6 July, then will go on sale on 7 July at an auction organised by Christie's auction house.
It's part of a collection called 'Bayreuth: A Connoisseur's Collection of English Silver and Gold Boxes', which also includes King George III's toothpick holder.
The medallion is expected to sell for anything between £3,000 - £5,000.
Christie's international head of silver, Harry Williams-Bulkeley, said: "This collection presents the market with an extraordinary selection of the very best silver and gold boxes sold in London, New York and Geneva over the last 30 years."
The history of King George III's medallion
King George came to the throne in 1760, and married Queen Charlotte in 8 September 1761.
The King unfortunately had many periods of illness, that caused him to act in ways that were unlike him. He would have fits, and his personality changed.
His symptoms would come and go, and an announcement that the King had got better after being poorly for some time was met with huge celebrations across Britain.
Members of Parliament made speeches to congratulate him on 10 March 1789, and this date is engraved on the medallion.
The medallion was presented by Queen Charlotte just over a week later on 19 March, and it was later converted into a locket with diamonds, rubies and emeralds.
Unfortunately, the King was still unwell and was later diagnosed with a very rare condition called porphyria which can affect your skin as well as your mental health.