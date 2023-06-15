Banksy: World-famous anonymous graffiti artist to open first solo show in 14 years
World-famous graffiti artist Banksy has announced his first solo exhibition in 14 years, which will take place in Scotland.
The show, called 'CUT AND RUN: 25 years card labour' is opening on Sunday at the Glasgow Gallery of Modern Art.
It will feature art spanning his whole career, including the famous Girl With Balloon.
The large exhibition also includes a detailed model explaining exactly how Banksy managed to shred that particular painting during an auction at Sotheby's in London in 2018.
Banksy is a very mysterious figure, as he never reveals his true identity, so a big show like this is very rare for him.
The last time Banksy got involved in an art project at all was in 2015, where he organised an event called Dismaland which displayed some of his pieces, as well as Damien Hirst, Jenny Holzer and Jimmy Cauty.
His last solo show was in 2009 at Bristol Museum.
Banksy said he picked the Glasgow Gallery of Modern Art for his show this time round as it has his favourite piece of art in the UK right outside: "For anyone who isn't aware - the statue out the front has had a cone on its head continuously for the past 40 odd years.
"Despite the best efforts of the council and the police, every time one is removed another takes its place."
Banksy hasn't done a face-to-face interview since 2003, but he's believed to be about 50 years old and from Bristol.
This new show aims to take the general public behind-the-scenes of his artistic process, by displaying the stencils he's used to create some of his most famous works.
In a statement, Banksy said: "I've kept these stencils hidden away for years, mindful they could be used as evidence in a charge of criminal damage.
"But that moment seems to have passed, so now I'm exhibiting them in a gallery as works of art. I'm not sure which is the greater crime."
The exhibit will also include the Union Flag vest worn by Stormzy when he headlined Glastonbury in 2019.