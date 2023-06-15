Queen Camilla names lead horse for King's Birthday Parade
Meet Juno, the horse set to lead the mounted cavalry at the King's Birthday Parade.
The 10-year-old Shire mare was re-named and presented with a head collar by the Queen in a small ceremony in the gardens of Clarence House.
Previously known as Willa Rose, Juno will lead the mounted parade for the Trooping the Colour ceremony at the weekend.
She will be part of the royal procession which will feature 1,400 soldiers, 200 horses and 400 musicians.
Once Juno has played her part in the proceedings, she'll officially be granted the title of a Drum Horse - the most senior animal in the army.
These horses hold the rank of Major and are traditionally given names from classical mythology.
Juno was introduced to Camilla dressed in full state uniform with two silver kettledrums.
Trooper Lewis Kane, of the Household Cavalry regiment said: "Juno is a fantastic-looking animal.
"She has a fantastic temperament, which is one of the key qualities and one you don't usually get with mares."
Juno is the third horse from Dyfed Shire to join the Household Cavalry, following Mercury in 2010 and her father Apollo in 2019.
Mr Murphy, who raised Juno from her birth in 2013, said he was pleased with her role in the parade.
He said: "We're very proud indeed.
"Because we allow visitors to come to our farm, she has been familiar with human interaction from an early age. She's done very well."
To be considered ready for the parade, Juno has proved she is able to be ridden with reins operated by the stirrups, while carrying an adult in full ceremonial uniform, as well as the two silver kettledrums.
She must also cope with crowd noise and demonstrate confidence in leading the three other Drum Horses - Perseus, Atlas and Apollo.
What is Trooping the Colour?
Trooping the Colour marks the official birthday of the monarch and was first performed during the reign of King Charles II more than 250 years ago!
There is a huge parade and people line the streets as it moves from Buckingham Palace and down The Mall to Horse Guard's Parade.
They're joined by members of the Royal Family who will ride on horseback and in carriages from Buckingham Palace and down the Mall to Horse Guard's Parade.
The display closes with an RAF fly-past, watched by members of the Royal Family from Buckingham Palace balcony.