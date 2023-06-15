British Sign Language: Government launches consultation on BSL GCSE in England
British Sign Language (BSL) is one step closer closer to being offered as a GCSE in schools in England.
The Government has launched a consultation which will focus on the content of the new subject.
Over the next 12 weeks teachers, employers and the deaf and hearing communities are being asked for their views on what should be taught as part of the qualification.
The Department for Education is aiming for the British Sign Language (BSL) GCSE to be taught to pupils from September 2025.
What's happened?
British Sign Language was officially recognised as a language in the UK last year, after the BSL Bill was passed through the House of Parliament and the House of Lords and became law.
The Government say that the new GCSE will help make education more inclusive.
As well as learning how to sign effectively, the qualification will also give students an understanding of the history of sign language in the UK.
Education Secretary Gillian Keegan said: "It is fantastic that British Sign Language will soon be taught in schools up and down the country.
"This new qualification will break down barriers, advance equality of opportunity, and celebrate the history and rich culture of British Sign Language."
The news has been welcomed by deaf charities and activists.
Susan Daniels from the National Deaf Children's Society, added:
"We're delighted that a GCSE in British Sign Language (BSL) is now a step closer.
"This qualification will help to breakdown communication barriers between deaf and hearing people and educate more people about the deaf community and culture," she explained.