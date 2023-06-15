Windrush Generation: New stamps to celebrate 75 years since arrival of HMT Windrush

Revealing the stamps at the Black Cultural Archives, Winnie Annan-Forson, head of diversity, equity & inclusion at Royal Mail, said: "As Britain marks the 75th anniversary of the 1948 arrival of the MV Empire Windrush, we are honoured to mark this key event with a set of special stamps, featuring vibrant illustrations from talented artists that celebrate the culture and contribution of the Windrush generation and those who followed.