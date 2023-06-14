Nottingham attacks: What happened in Nottingham?
Police in Nottingham have said it is safe for the public to visit the city again, after a serious incident on Tuesday.
Three people have died and another three were injured after a series of attacks.
A 31-year-old man has been arrested and police say they are not looking for anyone else.
Nottingham's police chief constable, Kate Meynell, said: "I can reassure the public that it is safe to visit the city centre".
What happened in Nottingham?
Early on Tuesday morning, a man was arrested by police after three people were found dead in the city.
Another three people were injured when they were hit by a vehicle.
Police then arrested a man on suspicion of murder and he remains in police custody.
They are not looking for anyone else in connection with the attacks.
There is an investigation to find out the reason behind the incidents, and the counter-terrorism police are working with Nottingham police, which is normal for an attack like this.
Nottingham City Council leader David Mellen said it had been an awful day for the city but the "spirit of Nottingham will shine through this".