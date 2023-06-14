Belfast residents asked to compare their hometown to a dog
If you could pick a dog breed to describe where you live what would you choose?
That's what Belfast City Council asked the public - "If Belfast was a dog, what would it be and why?".
The council are launching a new tourism project in the city called Belfast Stories and they wanted to find out what residents thought about their city.
Well we'd like to know the dog breed you would pick to describe your home town? Maybe your city is most like a spaniel because it's so friendly or maybe your town is a bit fast-paced like a whippet.
Take part in our vote below and head to the comments to tell us more!
If you cannot see the quiz, click here.
The Belfast Stories project is due to open in the city in 2028 and it will tell the stories of the people who live in the city.
The city's council carried out this questionnaire to find out what stories should be included and also find out what people thought of the city.
Over 680 people took part in the survey and there was some interesting responses.
The report said the answers to why people chose a certain breed gave "valuable insight into which characteristics they associated with a Belfast identity."
One person answered Belfast was like "a spaniel because they're fun and have a lot of energy".
Another said: "a pitbull because it's busy and fast," someone else said "a collie because it's energetic and doesn't stop."
Many people said Belfast was like a golden retriever or border collie because it's a welcoming and friendly city.
However a few people were negative about the city, using words like ugly to describe Belfast, said the report.
Well we want to know how you could describe where you live. Head to the comments and let us know why.
Don't tell us where you live, we just want to know the dog breed you'd pick and why.