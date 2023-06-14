CHAT: What kind of news stories are you interested in?
- Published
- comments
Are you more likely to read a story on Newsround if it is about something uplifting?
If the answer is yes, you're not the only one.
A new report has found more people are choosing to avoid the news because they think it lowers their mood.
The Reuters Institute's digital news report suggests that almost four in 10 people (38%) say they often or sometimes avoid the news. This has increased from 29% in 2017.
It also found the number of people avoiding news over the past five years doubled in the UK to 46%, with 36% saying the news affected their mood.
What has put people off?
Nearly half of those surveyed (46%) said they were put off by topics like politics and Covid-19.
The conflict in Ukraine also appeared to be a story people chose to avoid, particularly in countries close to the fighting.
The Reuters Institute surveyed five countries after the Russian invasion, including Poland and Germany, and found selective news avoidance had increased further.
Trust was another reason people gave for avoiding the news, with 29% of those surveyed saying they thought the news was untrustworthy or biased.
But trust in news is still higher than it was before the pandemic.
Where do young people get their news?
The survey found that many young people find out what's going on in the world from social media platforms like TikTok, with less than a quarter (23%) getting their news directly from a website or app.
Social media and search engines are more likely to be used by those age 18-24 according to the report.
Some people say that by relying on social media for news people are stuck in 'echo chambers'.
An echo chamber is when your feed shows only your interests and views without exposing you to new or differing opinions.
Does there need to be more positive news?
The report's lead author, Nic Newman, said: "These findings are particularly challenging for the news industry.
"Subjects that journalists consider most important, such as political crises, international conflicts and global pandemics, seem to be precisely the ones that are turning some people away."
Often what editors (the people who decide what stories to cover in the media) are driven by are things like how important they consider a story to be and how much demand for the story there is.
Interestingly a study back in 2014 found that even when people said they preferred positive stories, they were drawn to more negative ones.
This could be one of the reasons why negative headlines have dominated the news in the past.
But in the last few years, possibly because of Covid-19, there were more and more websites and social media accounts promoting positive news stories.
Google searches for "positive news" were at an all-time high the end of March 2020.
What do you think? Would you like there to be more positive stories? What sort of news stories do you find interesting, and are there any you avoid?