Father's Day 2023: We want to know what you're up to
- Published
- comments
Father's Day is on Sunday 18 June, and we want to know what you're getting up to for it!
Not everyone celebrates it, but for those who do it's an opportunity to pay tribute to the father figure in their life.
Maybe you and your step-dad are going out for lunch, or you've bought your dad some funny socks, or your grandpa is coming round for a special meal - whatever it is, let us know in the comments!
What is Father's day?
Father's day takes place every year on the third Sunday of June in the UK.
Mother's Day has been celebrated for hundreds of years, but Father's Day is a little more recent.
The day probably originated in the US and there are several stories of how it started.
The most popular, and likely account, is that it started with a woman called Sonora Louise Smart in Washington.
After her mother died in childbirth with her sixth child, her dad brought up the family.
She thought dads deserved their own day and got local people in her church on board.
Eventually, it was signed into law by US President Richard Nixon - the UK then adopted it later on.