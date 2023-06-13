Kylian Mbappé: French striker will not renew his contract at Paris St-Germain
Paris St-Germain Football club are looking for a buyer for star player Kylian Mbappé.
The 24-year-old captain of the French national team and Paris St-Germain (PSG), submitted a letter to the club saying he would not be renewing his contract.
PSG's record goal scorer could have left for nothing on a free transfer at the end of his two year contract in June 2024 if he'd not handed in his formal letter to the club.
If Mbappé's sold by PSG, he could be playing for another club as early as this summer.
Why is Kylian Mbappé leaving PSG?
Kylian Mbappé's contract with Paris St-Germain was the second most expensive transfer in football, ever!
The French forward's current contract expires at the end of next season in 2024. But that would mean PSG could risk losing him for no money at all.
Mbappé had a deadline of 31st July to let the team know if he would renew his contract until 2025. But he has sent a letter to the club, which was seen first by the French media, saying he won't be.
PSG have also said farewell to Argentinian superstar Lionel Messi, who has played his final game for the club.
This means Europe's leading clubs are on alert and the French world champion could be playing for another club as early as this summer, if PSG accept an offer.
Mbappé was nearly sold to Real Madrid last season and the Spanish club need a striker, so that seems a likely move.
Although England's all-time leading goal scorer Harry Kane is also rumoured to be a shoe-in for the spot at the Spanish club.