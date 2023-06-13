Manchester City fans celebrate Treble at open-top bus parade

Manchester City fans celebrate Treble at open-top bus paradePublished38 minutes agoImage source, PA MediaImage caption, Thousands of Man City football fans of all ages came into the city to celebrate their team winning the Premier League, the FA Cup and now the Champions League in one season - a feat known as the TrebleImage source, PA MediaImage caption, City players onboard the bus showed off their trophies to the crowd. City are only the second English men's team in history to win the Treble - their rivals Manchester United got there first in 1999Image caption, Plenty of young fans were out celebrating too. Zack, Nic and Noah travelled from Blackpool to be at the paradeImage source, PA MediaImage caption, Phil Foden proudly showed off the Champions League trophy and his teammates looked like they were enjoying themselves too. Captain Ilkay Gundogan said it was "incredible" they had "three trophies"Image source, PA MediaImage caption, Pavement art has been created to celebrate the team's success providing the perfect backdrop for this fan's photoImage source, Reuters/Jason CairnduffImage caption, City manager Pep Guardiola thanked fans for coming out in the rain. "We had to be the best parade with this rain, otherwise it is not Manchester. We don't want sunshine, we want rain, so it was perfect. The fans are used to the rain"Image source, PA MediaImage caption, Rain couldn't stop young fans from turning out to be part of history and show support for their clubImage caption, Zoro, (second from the right) had travelled with his family who were excited to see Guardiola and star players Rodri, Foden and Bernardo Silva. Zoro said "This goes down in history for us. Pep has just redesigned the football world. It's a big statement but it's true"Image source, PA MediaImage caption, Thousands of supporters gathered to see the team drive by on the bus. But was that Jack Grealish - or an inflatable doll with his face - in the crowd?Image source, ReutersImage caption, Police on horseback escorted the bus through the city centre. However, the parade came to an unscheduled halt when lightening storms hit, only to continue on its wayMore on this storyMan City players and fans celebrate historic winPublished1 day agoWhat is football's Treble - and who's won one?Published1 day agoQuiz: Test your FA Cup knowledge before the finalPublished2 June