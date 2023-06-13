Link to newsround

Manchester City fans celebrate Treble at open-top bus parade

Man City paradePA Media
Thousands of Man City football fans of all ages came into the city to celebrate their team winning the Premier League, the FA Cup and now the Champions League in one season - a feat known as the Treble
City players show off the three trophiesPA Media
City players onboard the bus showed off their trophies to the crowd. City are only the second English men's team in history to win the Treble - their rivals Manchester United got there first in 1999
Plenty of young fans were out celebrating too. Zack, Nic and Noah travelled from Blackpool to be at the parade
PA Media
Phil Foden proudly showed off the Champions League trophy and his teammates looked like they were enjoying themselves too. Captain Ilkay Gundogan said it was "incredible" they had "three trophies"
PA Media
Pavement art has been created to celebrate the team's success providing the perfect backdrop for this fan's photo
Reuters/Jason Cairnduff
City manager Pep Guardiola thanked fans for coming out in the rain. "We had to be the best parade with this rain, otherwise it is not Manchester. We don't want sunshine, we want rain, so it was perfect. The fans are used to the rain"
PA Media
Rain couldn't stop young fans from turning out to be part of history and show support for their club
Zoro, (second from the right) had travelled with his family who were excited to see Guardiola and star players Rodri, Foden and Bernardo Silva. Zoro said "This goes down in history for us. Pep has just redesigned the football world. It's a big statement but it's true"
PA Media
Thousands of supporters gathered to see the team drive by on the bus. But was that Jack Grealish - or an inflatable doll with his face - in the crowd?
Reuters
Police on horseback escorted the bus through the city centre. However, the parade came to an unscheduled halt when lightening storms hit, only to continue on its way

