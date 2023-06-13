Hay fever: People seeking advice for symptoms has tripled in June
People looked for advice on hay fever symptoms once every three seconds on Sunday, health officials have said.
It comes as the Met Office said the pollen count was expected to be "very high" in most of England and Wales on Tuesday.
NHS England, which runs the NHS.uk website, said there were 122,650 visits to the hay fever section of the website last week.
This is compared to the first week of May when there were just 35,000 visits, which means there has been an increase of 252%.
Sunday was the busiest day of the week, with 27,834 visits over 24 hours.
Hay fever is usually at its worst between March and September when the pollen count is at its highest and the weather can be warm, windy and humid.
Hay fever symptoms include sneezing, coughing, a runny nose and itchy eyes.
