Mount Mayon: Thousands of people evacuated as volcano spews lava
Thousands of people have been evacuated from the area around Mount Mayan, a volcano in the Philippines, after it started spewing lava.
About 13,000 people who were living within a few miles of the volcano's crater or "danger zone" have had to move to temporary shelters further away, taking with them whatever belongings they could carry.
Mount Mayon began oozing lava last week but the alert level was raised at the weekend when the volcanic activity intensified.
Mount Mayon is one of 24 active volcanoes in the Philippines.
The 2,462-meter (8,077-foot) volcano last erupted violently in 2018 forcing tens of thousands of villagers out of their homes.
Teresito Bacolcol, the country's chief volcanologist told local media that more people could be evacuated if the activity gets worse.
It is currently at alert level three of a five alert system which means it is in a state of unrest and there is an increased chance of a hazardous eruption in the coming weeks or days.
While the lava is moving down the volcano slowly, the alert is likely to stay at three.
"There's the danger of a fast-moving current of volcanic gases and rocks from the crater," Bacolcol said. "It will be difficult to outrun those currents."
Meanwhile tourists have begun camping out in hilltops to catch a glimpse of the spectacle. It is so popular there are designated official viewing spots where people can watch its fiery glow.