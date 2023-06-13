Rare jellyfish with three tentacles spotted in Pacific Ocean
- Published
- comments
A team of scientists were amazed when they spotted an extremely rare jellyfish. that is seen so infrequently it has yet to be given a scientific name.
The team were operating a remote vehicle when they saw the elusive creature moving through the depths of the ocean.
One scientist in the video can be heard saying, "woah, what is that?" and another adds "I've never seen anything like that".
The mollusc, a classification of animal that has no spine or back bone, was found deep in the Pacific Ocean, 4,800 miles (6920km) away from Australia.
The Ocean Exploration Trust said when they first spotted it they thought it could be a helmet jellyfish but after doing some more research they realised it was an undescribed species.
An undescribed species is one that hasn't been given a name yet by researchers. That type of jellyfish has been spotted before in 2015, on another trip by The Ocean Exploration Trust.
The jellyfish is different to others with three long tentacles coming out from the top of its head. The team believe it's likely to eat other jelly-like animals or swimming sea cucumbers.
It's likely to use its long tentacles to catch its prey too.
Dr Dhugal Lindsay is one of the research scientists who helped to identify the jellyfish and said the three tentacles made it quite different from other jellyfish, adding it was "extremely rare for a jellyfish".
Normally they can be split into imaginary "pizza slices" along the lines of their tentacles, but only when they have an even number of tentacles.