Rockall: Army veteran staying alone on tiny island for 60 days
A former teacher and army veteran is hoping to set a world record for the longest time spent on an uninhabitable island.
Rockall, is an islet, meaning small island, in the North Atlantic Ocean where Cam Cameron is hoping to spend 60 days living and sleeping to raise money for military veterans' charities.
The tiny island can be found to the west of Scotland, 230 miles (370km) west of North Uist in the Outer Hebrides and is mentioned in a famous shipping forecast produced by the Met Office weather forecasters.
Above the water level Rockall is very small too, measuring about 100ft (30m) wide - roughly the length of a blue whale - and 70ft (21m) long. The islet isn't suitable for anyone to live there, so Mr Cameron will be alone.
Mr Cameron says he's as prepared as he can be for the long visit.
"I'll need to take all water, food, fuel, clothing, safety equipment, everything with me for the 60 days on this tiny little area.
"I'll have a drysuit with me. I've got an emergency position-indicating radio beacon, I've got a VHF radio so I've got everything I think I need in order to survive," he told BBC's Good Morning Scotland show.
"Rockall's surface is very sharp, it's hard on the hands and the kit as well," he added.
If he gets lonely Mr Cameron can talk to the seabirds, as it will take him at least two days' sailing to get to the nearest bit of land.
The current record was set by Nick Hancock who stayed on Rockall for 45 days. He's been giving some advice to Mr Cameron before the trip.
Even if Mr Cameron doesn't beat the record, he'll be one of very few people to stay there.
"I'm really excited. It's done by so few people… 4,000 people have been to Everest, only five people have ever stayed for any length of time on Rockall," he said.
The former teacher said he was most looking forward to seeing his wife and children and then also getting a hair cut and having a freshly cooked meal.