Has your school changed its uniform rules because of the heat?
- Published
- comments
With temperatures reaching 30C in some places in the UK over the weekend and the hot weather continuing into Monday and Tuesday, some schools have been giving children advice on how to keep cool.
While many have been encouraging children to bring water bottles, sunscreen and hats, others have been making changes to school uniform rules so pupils can keep cool in the hot weather.
One academy school in North Lincolnshire wrote on social media on Sunday there would be a "no blazer day" the next day, though added it blazers should be folded up in pupils' bags.
Several schools in Manchester have also told children they would be allowed to wear PE kit even when they don't have PE.
Has your school made any changes because of the hot weather? Maybe you've been allowed to ditch your blazer or wear PE kit?