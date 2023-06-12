Novak Djokovic: Tennis star first man to win 23 Grand Slam titles
- Published
- comments
Novak Djokovic won his 23rd Grand Slam title on Sunday winning the French Open - it means he has won more grand slams than any other male tennis player.
A Grand Slam is when a player wins all four major tennis tournaments - Wimbledon, the French Open, the Australian Open and the US Open - in one year.
Serbian Djokovic beat Norway's Casper Ruud 7-6 7-1 6-3 7-5 in the final and had a special message for any young people watching him.
"I was a seven-year-old dreaming I could win Wimbledon one day and become number one in the world. I'm beyond grateful and and blessed to be standing here.
"I feel I had the power to create my own destiny. I want to say to every young person if you want a better future, you can create it," said Djokovic.
His victory sees him win a men's record of 23 Grand Slams, beating Roger Federer, who had 20, and Rafael Nadal, who had 22, both of whose records he has been battling to beat for the past few years.
"It's amazing to know that I'm ahead of both of them in Grand Slams, but at the same time everyone writes their own history," said Djokovic.
I'm beyond fortunate to win 23 Grand Slams in my life, it is incredible.
Novak Djokovic, Tennis star
In terms of grand slam titles, women are leading the way.
His win puts him level with Serena Williams on 23 titles but he will need to win another to better Margaret Court's all-time record of 24, which he could do if he wins Wimbledon in July.
Winning the French Open also meant Djokovic, 36, returned to the top of the world rankings.
Djokovic in numbers
- 23 Grand Slam titles
- 348 Grand Slam matches won
- 34 Grand Slam final appearances
- 10 wins at Australia Open
- 3 at US Open
- 3 at French Open
- 7 Wimbledon wins
Serbian Djokovic didn't start strong in his match against 24-year-old Ruud but after dominating the tie-break it was becoming clear it was likely he would win.
After claiming the most men's grand slam titles it is hard to argue against calling Djokovic one of the best men's tennis player of all time. But he says it's not down to him to decide.
"I don't want to enter in these discussions. I'm writing my own history. I don't want to say I am the greatest. I leave those discussions to someone else."
Everyone will be waiting for his performance at Wimbledon next month to see if he can beat the all-time record of 24 Grand Slams.