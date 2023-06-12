Nicola Sturgeon: Scotland's First Minister arrested and released without charge
Nicola Sturgeon, the politician who was first minister of Scotland, says she is innocent after being questioned by police about money given to her party.
She was arrested on Sunday morning and was later released without charge, which means she hasn't officially been accused of any crime.
Police Scotland is investigating what happened to the money, or funds, people gave to the Scottish National Party (SNP) that she led.
Ms Sturgeon, who was the head of the Scottish government for more than eight years until March, says she is "certain" she has committed "no offence".
What happens next?
A report will now be sent to the Procurator Fiscal Service that has final responsibility for the investigation of crimes in Scotland.
Meanwhile, Ms Sturgeon says she will take one or two days off from her role as a politician to think about what has happened, but she then plans to return to parliament to represent the people who voted for her in Glasgow Southside.
Who else have police investigated?
In April her husband Peter Murrell was also arrested and released without charge as part of the same investigation into the SNP's funds.
He was the party's chief executive officer, paid to be in charge of how the party was run.
He resigned from his job shortly before he was arrested.
Colin Beattie , the SNP's treasurer who was in charge of the party's finances, was also arrested and was released without charge in March.
He too then resigned from his role as party treasurer.
Police Scotland says its investigation will continue.
Why did Ms Sturgeon resign as first minister?
Ms Sturgeon became first minister in November 2014, when she took over from Alex Salmond after the Scottish independence referendum. She was also the leader of the SNP.
She stepped down from her role as first minister in March and said it was because of the "physical and mental impact" the job had had on her.
Stepping down she said: "Giving absolutely everything of yourself to this job is the only way to do it."
"Please know that being your first minister has been the privilege of my life."
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak thanked Ms Sturgeon "for her long-standing service" and Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said she "served with dedication and passion" and he wished her "all the best for her next steps".
Plaid Cymru leader Adam Price said she was "a once in a generation politician, driven by an unwavering passion for her country".