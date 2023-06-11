Top tips for skimming stones from a world champion
If you like skimming stones on the beach or when you are on a walk near a reservoir or river, you'll know it can be tricky.
But below we've got some top tips for you from a pro!
Christina Bowen Bravery started skimming when she was a child and now she's a world champion!
The 43-year-old travels the country on the lookout for the perfect stone and her determination and skill have made her the best woman in the world at not one, not two, but three championships across the UK.
Christina said her passion for skimming started when she was about four years old on family trips to Plymouth.
"My dad showed me how to skim stones and I have a vague recollection of someone on the beach showing me how to hold the stone when I was very young… just trying to get that skim, trying to hit the mooring buoys further out."
"It was just that competitive spark in me to compete against myself to make it go further."
So what does Christina think makes the perfect stone for skimming?
Top tips:
- It can't be too heavy or it will hurt when you throw it
- It can't be too light or the wind resistance will flip it
- It should be no bigger than the palm of your hand
- A stone that is round with a slight edge so you can pull your fingers around it
- It needs to be relatively flat, but not dead flat
- Throw at a 40-degree angle otherwise it will bomb
Criteria used by Christina.