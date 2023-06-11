Thunderstorms predicted across the UK after hottest day of 2023 so far
It has been a pretty hot weekend - the hottest of 2023 so far.
There were thunderstorms across the UK after temperatures reached up to 32C in some places.
There's still an amber alert for heat in place across the midlands and the south of England until Tuesday, which means the high temperatures could effect people of all ages.
Did you have a thunderstorm near where you live? Let us know in the comments at the bottom of the page.
A scorching weekend
The Met Office says this weekend had the hottest weather of the year so far. In Auchincruive in Ayrshire, it got up to 29.8C, and in Northolt, in London, it got up to 30.4C.
The hottest temperature was recorded in Chertsey, in Surrey, where it reached 32.2C.
Want to know some tips for staying cool when it's feeling hot? Check our Newsround guide to hot weather here.
The Met Office said there would be thunderstorms across the UK for the weekend too, with a warning that some buildings could become flooded from heavy rain.
Thunderstorms, lightening, hail and heavy winds were all predicted as well.
How do thunderstorms happen?
Thunder and lightning happens when it's hot outside, and warm air rises to meet cooler air above it in the atmosphere.
This causes friction and energy in the sky, building up an electric charge. The sound of thunder is made when lightning heats up the air causing it to expand quickly, creating the crashing noises we hear in the sky.
In the build-up to a thunderstorm, the weather will be hot and the air might feel more humid, which means there is more water in the air.
It's this moisture in the air, combined with warm air, that creates a thunderstorm. Click here to learn more!
Did you hear any thunderstorms over the weekend? Let us know in the comments!