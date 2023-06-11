Champions League: Manchester City players and fans celebrate Treble
Manchester City have made history with their first ever Champions League win.
After also winning the Premier League and the FA Cup it puts them in an elite group of Treble winners.
Only one other English men's team have achieved this feat and it puts City into the history books.
The team will return to the UK soon, in time for a trophy parade in the streets of Manchester on Monday night.
It's been an epic season for the team and for their fans who celebrated in Manchester and in Turkey, for those lucky enough to make it to Istanbul where the final took place.
The match itself was very tense. City weren't at their very best, and after 35 minutes they lost star midfielder Kevin de Bruyne to an injury.
But as the second half continued they finally managed to turn their possession into a brilliant goal scored by Spanish star, Rodrigo.
The midfielder will go down in the club's history as the man who's strike brought City their first Champions League win.
But the match wasn't any easier after that!
Inter Milan surprised a lot of people by how well they played. And in the final moments of the match Inter striker Romelu Lukaku had some close chances.
Manchester City 'keeper Ederson saved the day with some amazing blocks as the clock ticked down.
And when the final whistle went, it was time for the players to enjoy the moment.
They can now have the summer break to celebrate a spectacular season that will go down in the sporting history books!