Champions League: Manchester City players and fans celebrate Treble

Champions League: Manchester City players and fans celebrate TreblePublished31 minutes agoImage source, Getty ImagesImage caption, Manchester City have made history with their first ever Champions League win. After also winning the Premier League and the FA Cup it puts them in an elite group of Treble winners.Image source, Getty ImagesImage caption, It's been an epic season for the team and for their fans who celebrated in Manchester and in Turkey, for those lucky enough to make it to Istanbul where the final took place.Image source, Getty ImagesImage caption, The match itself was very tense. City weren't at their very best, and after 35 minutes they lost star midfielder Kevin de Bruyne to an injury.Image source, Getty ImagesImage caption, But as the second half continued they finally managed to turn their possession into a brilliant goal scored by Spanish star, Rodrigo.Image source, Richard Sellers/AllstarImage caption, The midfielder will go down in the club's history as the man who's strike brought City their first Champions League win.Image source, Getty ImagesImage caption, But the match wasn't easy after that! Inter Milan surprised a lot of people by how well they played. And in the final moments of the match striker Romelu Lukaku had some close chances.Image source, Getty ImagesImage caption, Manchester City 'keeper Ederson saved the day with some amazing blocks as the clock ticked down.Image source, Getty ImagesImage caption, And when the final whistle went, it was time for the players to enjoy the moment and celebrate a spectacular season that will go down in the sporting history books!